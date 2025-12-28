'Due To Delhi Pollution': Akums President Of Finance Resigns

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals' president of finance, Rajkumar Bafna, tendered his resignation to the pharma firm, citing Delhi's elevated pollution levels.

Bafna resigned from his position with effect from Dec. 3 due to "his personal reasons", according to exchange documents on Saturday.

The firm reportedly stated that they will "regret his decision" but cannot persuade him to stay on due to his health issues, according to a letter to Bafna from chief financial officer Sumeet Sood.

"I would like to inform you that due Delhi Pollution level I m resigning from my position as President Finance. Kindly relieve me asap," he said in his resignation letter.

Bafna joined as president of finance at Akums Drugs on Aug. 8, 2025, as disclosed in an earlier stock exchange filing. Before joining Akums, he had previously served as the Key Managerial Personnel at Heranba Industries Ltd. He stepped down from that position effective June 30, 2025, after having served in that capacity for four years with the agrochemical company.

Akums has not yet announced Bafna's successor.

Waves of toxic smog have only increased in the national capital over the past few weeks with the air quality index staying in the 'hazardous' category.

According to a data by Global Burden of Disease or (GBD) data, the polluted air has been connected to 15% of all deaths in 2023.

Air quality in the capital deteriorated steeply on Saturday, moving closer to the 'severe' grade, with the average AQI seen to be at 385.

As pollution levels spiked, close to 20 air quality monitoring stations around Delhi recorded readings in the severe category, as per Central Pollution Control Board data.