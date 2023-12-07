Ducati To Hike Prices Of Select Models From January

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsDucati To Hike Prices Of Select Models From January
Ducati announces an increase in prices for select models starting Jan. 1, 2024, citing operational and production cost escalations.

07 Dec 2023, 06:39 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>From left to right: Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled, Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer, Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle &amp; Ducati Scrambler Icon. (Source: Ducati India)</p></div>
From left to right: Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled, Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer, Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle & Ducati Scrambler Icon. (Source: Ducati India)

Italian superbike maker Ducati on Thursday said it will hike prices of select models from Jan. 1, 2024.

The updated prices will come into effect across selected models and variants of the bikes and will be applicable on all official company dealerships in the country, the company said in a statement.

"Due to an increase in operational and other costs related to production, this price correction will be introduced across the product range while maintaining the brand's luxury positioning in the premium motorcycle segment," Ducati India MD Bipul Chandra said.

Ducati sells models like Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour, DesertX Rally, Multistrada V4 RS and the Hypermotard 698 Mono in India.

