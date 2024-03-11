Dharavi Redevelopment Firm To Start Resident Survey From March 18

Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt. will begin a data-collection survey of lakhs of informal tenement residents of Dharavi on March 18.

The data collected will help the Maharashtra government decide the residents' rehabilitation eligibility criteria under the proposed redevelopment project, according to a press statement.

The survey will commence in Kamla Raman Nagar. A unique number will be given to each informal tenement, followed by laser mapping of the respective lane. A trained team will visit every tenement with an indigenously developed application to scan documents.

“The survey for Dharavi Redevelopment Project and Government of Maharashtra kickstarts one of the largest urban rejuvenation projects in the world and is the first step to make Mumbai slum-free. It is the beginning of transforming Dharavi into a world-class township, a state-of-the-art city within Mumbai,” said a DRPPL spokesperson.