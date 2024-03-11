Dharavi Redevelopment Firm To Start Resident Survey From March 18
The survey will commence from Kamla Raman Nagar, with a unique number given to each informal tenement.
Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt. will begin a data-collection survey of lakhs of informal tenement residents of Dharavi on March 18.
The data collected will help the Maharashtra government decide the residents' rehabilitation eligibility criteria under the proposed redevelopment project, according to a press statement.
The survey will commence in Kamla Raman Nagar. A unique number will be given to each informal tenement, followed by laser mapping of the respective lane. A trained team will visit every tenement with an indigenously developed application to scan documents.
“The survey for Dharavi Redevelopment Project and Government of Maharashtra kickstarts one of the largest urban rejuvenation projects in the world and is the first step to make Mumbai slum-free. It is the beginning of transforming Dharavi into a world-class township, a state-of-the-art city within Mumbai,” said a DRPPL spokesperson.
Unique Features Of DRP Scheme
Under the redevelopment project, every informal tenement holder and qualified ineligible tenement holder will get a home. As per the DRP tender, all eligible and ineligible resident tenement holders will get a flat with an independent kitchen and toilet.
Eligible industrial and commercial units in redeveloped Dharavi will receive a five-year holiday in State Goods and Services Tax. This will help promote and formalise their businesses, the tender said.
