DroneAcharya Expects Exports To Drive Threefold Revenue Growth For Next Three Years
Around 50% of DroneAcharya's revenue in last fiscal came from the export business, said Managing Director Prateek Srivastava.
DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. is aiming for threefold revenue growth annually for at least the next three years, Managing Director Prateek Srivastava said. He credits the growing export business for his confidence in sustaining the significant jump in revenue.
DroneAcharya, which deals in drone manufacturing, services and training, posted Rs 35.3 crore as revenue from operations in the first quarter of the current financial year.
"The margins were anywhere between 18% and 20%," Srivastava told NDTV Profit in an interview. "Going forward, we would like to continue the 200% YoY growth in the top line as well as PAT (profit after taxes)."
The managing director exuded confidence that DroneAcharya would be able to sustain this figure for the next two to three years and, maybe, surpass it as well.
"The reason why I gave this number is because we are not confined to the Indian market and are exporting a lot. Once you open the horizon not only to Indian geographies, the top line goes really high, and so does the PAT," he said.
The Pune-based firm is doing a lot of export business as well in Europe, the Middle East and southeast Asia. These clients comprise about 65–70% of export sales and the rest of the revenue was from the Indian services market, the founder said.
The export business brought around 50% of the company's revenue and the margin was on similar lines, he said. "Going forward, we will be having our own products. After that, the margin will be way high."
DroneAcharya recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Sisir Radar to resell their products that will be used in the military, combat applications and agriculture segments. The companies will be co-building the products and working as partners on a project level.
"We have signed up with them for India, southeast Asia, Africa and the Middle East. We will be working with B2B and B2G for the services. The potential is huge. Once any defence vertical or the defence ministry picks it up, then it may go up to a few thousand crores," Srivastava said.
The company also bagged an export order from MB Darvilis worth Rs 15 crore to supply 5,000 first-person-view drone kits and components.
"This is one of the largest orders that we have got but it, again, is just the tip of the iceberg. There is a total contract to deliver 1.25 lakh drones," he said. "The overall time period to give the components of these drones is going to be 90 days and moving forward, we are looking to supply 10,000 drones to this client."