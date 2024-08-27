DroneAcharya Expects Exports To Drive Threefold Revenue Growth For Next Three Years

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. is aiming for threefold revenue growth annually for at least the next three years, Managing Director Prateek Srivastava said. He credits the growing export business for his confidence in sustaining the significant jump in revenue.

DroneAcharya, which deals in drone manufacturing, services and training, posted Rs 35.3 crore as revenue from operations in the first quarter of the current financial year.

"The margins were anywhere between 18% and 20%," Srivastava told NDTV Profit in an interview. "Going forward, we would like to continue the 200% YoY growth in the top line as well as PAT (profit after taxes)."

The managing director exuded confidence that DroneAcharya would be able to sustain this figure for the next two to three years and, maybe, surpass it as well.

"The reason why I gave this number is because we are not confined to the Indian market and are exporting a lot. Once you open the horizon not only to Indian geographies, the top line goes really high, and so does the PAT," he said.