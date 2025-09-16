ADVERTISEMENT
DreamFolks Shuts Down Domestic Lounge Operations
The company confirmed it will operate other domestic services, while also continuing its global lounge business.
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
DreamFolks Ltd. will cease all its operations in domestic airport lounge services, effective Tuesday, according to an exchange filing by the company.
The move will have a material impact on the company, the statement added without offering further details.
The announcement follows a disclosure earlier on Aug. 29, 2025, signalling potential changes to lounge contracts.
While domestic airport lounge services will be halted, the company confirmed it will continue other domestic services as well as its global lounge business.
DreamFolks also confirmed that client contracts remain active and the company is in talks with clients to present alternate value propositions.
(This is a developing story)
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT