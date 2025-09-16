DreamFolks Shuts Down Domestic Lounge Operations

DreamFolks Ltd. will cease all its operations in domestic airport lounge services, effective Tuesday, according to an exchange filing by the company.

The move will have a material impact on the company, the statement added without offering further details.

The announcement follows a disclosure earlier on Aug. 29, 2025, signalling potential changes to lounge contracts.

While domestic airport lounge services will be halted, the company confirmed it will continue other domestic services as well as its global lounge business.

DreamFolks also confirmed that client contracts remain active and the company is in talks with clients to present alternate value propositions.

(This is a developing story)