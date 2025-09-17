DreamFolks Shares Hit Lower Circuit Following Shutdown Of Domestic Lounge Operations

The pressure in DreamFolks' stock has been fomenting for quite some time now.

It started when airport operators and service providers started to realise they can directly negotiate with banks, card issuers without having to rely on a middleman like DreamFolks.

The cracks started appearing when these airport operators and card issuers eventually started breaking their ties with DreamFolks.

Most recently, Travel Food Services Ltd. terminated its contract with DreamFolks, citing failed negotiations.