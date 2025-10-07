DreamFolks Launches Premium Club Memberships With Exclusive Travel, Lifestyle Benefits

Business NewsBusinessDreamFolks Launches Premium Club Memberships With Exclusive Travel, Lifestyle Benefits
DreamFolks, which has earlier focused on opening airport lounges across India, is expanding its offerings to cover a broader range of consumer services.

07 Oct 2025, 05:59 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>DreamFolks launches new club memberships offering privileges beyond travel&nbsp; (Photo: Unsplash)</p></div>
DreamFolks launches new club memberships offering privileges beyond travel  (Photo: Unsplash)
DreamFolks, a travel and lifestyle experiences company, has launched its all-new DreamFolks Club Memberships at the Global Fintech Fest 2025. The company has expanded its offerings beyond traditional travel benefits to provide broader access to exclusive lifestyle privileges.

DreamFolks, which has earlier focused on opening airport lounges across India, is expanding its offerings to cover a broader range of consumer services. The new memberships combine multiple services on a single platform, extending beyond travel and lounge access to include leisure, wellness, entertainment and essential lifestyle services.

The DreamFolks Club Memberships include core services such as members-only social clubs, access to global lounges and golf games. Additional services cover coffee at malls, highway dining, salon and spa privileges, OTT subscriptions, movie vouchers, visa assistance, floral gifting and travel SIMs.

The DreamFolks Club Memberships are offered in three tiers to cater to different audiences and budgets. The White tier is priced at Rs 10,000, the Orange tier at Rs 30,000 and the Black tier at Rs 50,000. The memberships are designed to appeal to young professionals, seasoned travellers and lifestyle enthusiasts seeking elevated experiences.

Liberatha Kallat, chairperson and managing director of DreamFolks Services, said, “With DreamFolks Club Memberships, we are expanding our horizon to encompass the entire customer journey, spanning both travel and lifestyle.”

Kallat added, “While others provide fragmented solutions, we are bringing everything together on a single, unified platform.”

Shares of Dreamfolks Services closed 4.99% higher at Rs 109.16 apiece on the NSE, while the benchmark Nifty50 ended 0.12% up at 25,108.30.

