Dream11 To Exit Gaming Segment, Pivot To Live Sports With New App Launch

Dream11 will exit online gaming segment completely and pivot to the booming live sports business in India, co-founder Harsh Jain said on Friday. This comes months after India's new online gaming law prohibited real-money games.

"We are entering sports entertainment platform and will become second screen for live sports viewers. The platform will allow viewers watch matches along with creators. The new app be go live on App Store, Playstore in the next 24 hours," he said.

Advertisements will continue on the platform and a paid ad-free version will be launched sometime later.

Dream11 is actively onboarding "top quality" influencers now, he said. The company will rope in other creators eventually, Jain said, commiting that creators will take the "lion’s share" of the revenue.

Jain also hinted at staff restructuring. "Dream11 has nearly 1,000 employees but the new Dream11 will need only around 200 people. The rest will be spread across other properties within our ecosystem. Other platforms include Dream Money, Fancode, Dream Sports AI, Dream Cricket."