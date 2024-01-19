Dream11 Profit Up 32%, Top Line Surges 66% In FY23

Sporta Technologies Pvt.'s revenue and profit rose in fiscal 2023, amid an increasingly volatile environment for fantasy gaming companies.

The Dream11 operator posted consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 6,384.5 crore in the last fiscal, in comparison with Rs 3,840.7 crore in fiscal 2022. Its profit increased to Rs 187.8 crore from Rs 142 crore, according to filings sourced via TheKredible.

Dream11's expenses ballooned to Rs 5,838.7 crore in fiscal 2023 from Rs 3,762.4 crore, but its scale helped maintain profitability and even expand the bottom line.

In its earnings, the fantasy sports company also mentioned the receipt of a show cause-cum-demand notice of Rs 28,294.2 crore, pertaining to the period between July 2017 and March 2023, under the Goods and Services Tax Act.

"The management proposes to contest this demand and is in the process of filing a response with the authorities," it said. "Given the group's financial position, as of March 31, 2023, this indicates the existence of a material uncertainty, which may cast significant doubt on the group's ability to continue."