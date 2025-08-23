Dream11 Pilots Wealth Management App After Online Gaming Ban

Fantasy sports unicorn Dream11 has quietly piloted a pilot for its new wealth management platform, Dream Money, barely a day after shutting down all real-money games in response to the government’s ban on online money gaming.

Currently live on the Google Play Store in beta mode with limited user access Dream Money. The app allows customers to invest in gold and fixed deposits and track their daily spending. In a departure from traditional banking, the app enables FD investments starting from as little as Rs 1,000 without requiring users to hold a bank account.

The pivot comes at a time when India’s largest fantasy sports operator is scrambling to reinvent its business model after regulatory headwinds threatened its core offering. Dream11 was among the platforms most impacted by the Online Gaming Bill, which criminalises money-based games, advertisements, and transactions.