Dream11, Other Gaming Companies To Sue Government By Next Week | Profit Exclusive

India’s real-money gaming firms, including Dream11 and Gameskraft, are likely to drag the Indian government to court soon over the latter's blanket ban bill, people aware of the matter told NDTV Profit.

These companies are said to be considering legal action via a writ petition that is expected to be filed with the Karnataka High Court as early as next week, a person directly aware of the matter told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity.

The firms are in discussions among themselves and with their lawyers regarding whether to file individual petitions or to proceed as a federation, a second person explained, without detailing specific grounds of the legal challenge.

"We are closely monitoring the evolving regulatory landscape and its potential implications," a Gameskraft spokesperson told NDTV Profit in an emailed reply. "At this time, we have stopped operations of our rummy platforms."

NDTV Profit has also reached out to Dream11 for comments on the story.