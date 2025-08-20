'25-Year-Olds Going Beyond Expectations' — DRDO On Startups, Private Players In Defence Sector

The Nifty Defence index has rallied over 18% in the past year and the stellar rally has made the theme a favourite among the Indian equity investors. This is only made possible as more private players and startups have stepped into the space, opening up the sector for investors to pour their money into.

The space has also seen more innovation and integration from private players. According to Dr. B. K. Das, Director General of the Electronics and Communication System at DRDO, the private sector's involvement in India's defense industry has grown exponentially, shifting from the earlier times where PSUs were the leaders of the industry due to their infrastructure.

Dr Das views this as a revolution driven by private companies, including startups, who are now putting in their time, money and efforts into defence design and implementation.