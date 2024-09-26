Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Faces Rs 28 Lakh Penalty From Mexican Drug Regulator

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced on Thursday that the Mexican drug regulatory authority has imposed a penalty of approximately Rs 28 lakh (MXN 6,51,420).

This penalty was levied due to the company’s deviation from established guidelines regarding the notification of the import of a reference standard for one of its active pharmaceutical ingredients, as stated in a regulatory filing by the Hyderabad-based firm.

Despite this development, shares of Dr. Reddy's were trading up by 0.39% at Rs 6,720 per share on the BSE.

(With PTI Inputs)