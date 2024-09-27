Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Completes $620-Million Investment In Switzerland Unit

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. announced on Friday that it has completed a $620-million investment in its Switzerland-based subsidiary, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories SA.

The investment, approved by the company’s board, was made by purchasing preference shares in the subsidiary, according to an exchange filing.

As part of the investment, DRL SA issued 6.2 million non-convertible preference shares, each with a nominal value of $100, to the parent company on Sept. 27.

The fund infused by the company into Dr. Reddy's SA will be used for the acquisition of Nicotinell and related brands by way of acquisition of all of the quotas of Northstar Switzerland SARL incorporated in Switzerland owned by the Haleon Group, the filing added.

