Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Clarifies Recall Of Morphine Sulfate Tablet In US

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. has issued a clarification regarding the retail-level recall of Morphine Sulfate extended-release tablets in the US on Oct. 22. The recall of two lots of the 15mg and 30mg tablets was voluntarily undertaken by the company, out of an abundance of caution, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The pharma company issued the clarification after the recall was reported by the Economic Times on Nov. 17, 2024.

The company does not believe this development is material as defined under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the filing said.