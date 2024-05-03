Dr Reddy's Introduces Generic Medication For Bacterial Infections In US

ADVERTISEMENT
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said it has launched a generic medication, used to treat a wide variety of bacterial infections, in the US market.
The company has launched Doxycycline Capsules (40 mg) in the US market, the Hyderabad-based drug maker said in a statement.
The company's product is a therapeutic generic equivalent of Oracea capsules (40 mg) approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.
Shares of the company on Friday ended 0.71% up at Rs 6,332.85 apiece on the BSE.