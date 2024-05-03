Dr Reddy's Introduces Generic Medication For Bacterial Infections In US

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsDr Reddy's Introduces Generic Medication For Bacterial Infections In US
Dr Reddy's Laboratories introduces generic medication for bacterial infections in the US market with the launch of Doxycycline Capsules (40 mg).

03 May 2024, 05:07 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Picture for representation (Source: Dr Reddy's Laboratories/X)</p></div>
Picture for representation (Source: Dr Reddy's Laboratories/X)

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said it has launched a generic medication, used to treat a wide variety of bacterial infections, in the US market.

The company has launched Doxycycline Capsules (40 mg) in the US market, the Hyderabad-based drug maker said in a statement.

The company's product is a therapeutic generic equivalent of Oracea capsules (40 mg) approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Shares of the company on Friday ended 0.71% up at Rs 6,332.85 apiece on the BSE.

