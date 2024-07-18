"Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. to sell Vonoprazan tablets in India, according to an exchange filing on BSE.Vonoprazan is an active potassium competitive acid blocker used to treat reflux esophagitis—a condition where an individual has severe and frequent acid reflux and other acid peptic disorders.Dr. Reddy’s will market Vonoprazan tablets under its own trademark name, 'VONO', which will be sold in two dosage sizes—10 mg and 20 mg.The press release said that acid-peptic disorders are very common in India.'A pan-Indian cross-sectional survey of clinicians showed APD prevalence to be in the range of 37–39%. It is more common in the 18-59 age group, with heartburn and epigastric pain as common symptoms,' the company said..Indian API Industry: Future Growth Underpinned By Macro Tailwinds.Vonoprazan inhibits gastric acid secretion by suppressing the exchange of potassium with protons in the proton pump.Compared to the traditional acid-suppressing molecules, like proton pump inhibitors, Vonoprazan is said to offer unique features such as achieving full inhibition of the proton pump with the first dose, a prolonged duration of action ensuring effective control of nocturnal acid breakdown, and the flexibility of being dosed independently of meals.'Vonoprazan is proven to be effective and approved for the treatment of reflux esophagitis, gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer, and the and the prevention of reoccurrence of gastric ulcer or duodenal ulcer during low-dose aspirin administration,' the filing said.Shares of Dr. Reddy's closed 0.14% higher at Rs 6,655.15 per share, compared to a 0.76% gain in the NSE Nifty 50 on Thursday..Dr. Reddy's Lab - Significant Growth In Overall Performance: Dolat Capital"