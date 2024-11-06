Dr Reddy's Aims To Consistently Deliver Double-Digit Sales Growth, Ebitda Margin Of 25%

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. sees its overall sales growing in double-digits and is working towards delivering both Ebitda and return-on-capital of 25% on a consistent basis, according to Chief Executive Officer of Branded Markets India and Emerging Markets, MV Ramana.

The pharma company reported a 9% year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 1,341.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024, according to an exchange filing. That compares with Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 1,427 crore.

Ebitda margin came in at 25.8%, missing Bloomberg's expectations of 28%, and revenue was up 16.5% at Rs 8,038.2 crore, higher than Rs 7,717 crore expected.

"We are in a pretty healthy space as far as the margins are concerned," Ramana told NDTV Profit's Sajeet Manghat in a post-earnings interview. "We would be able to work towards delivering an Ebitda of about 25% and an ROC of 25% on a consistent basis."

He stated that overall sales are expected to grow in double digits, with branded business in India and emerging markets growing in higher double digits and US business growing in high single digits.

Ramana believes that the India business should aim for double-digit growth. "In the last two years, we have been working to add on innovation to the India business in our aspiration to grow the ranks from 10 where we are in to the top five," he said.

The three levers for this growth that the company has put in place are innovative assets, consumer health, and digital therapeutics.