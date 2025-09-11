Dr. Reddy's Acquires J&J's Stugeron Portfolio For Rs 445 Crore, Enters Anti-Vertigo Segment

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. on Thursday announced a deal with Johnson & Johnson affiliate Janssen Pharmaceutica NV to acquire its anti-vertigo drug under the 'Stugeron' brand for $50.5 million or Rs 445 crore.

The local drugmaker will acquire the 'Stugeron' brand, including its key local brands Stugeron FORTE and Stugeron PLUS, as well as its related assets across 18 markets in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions, with India and Vietnam as key markets, according to a statement.

The acquisition will strengthen Dr. Reddy’s Central Nervous System (CNS) portfolio in India and emerging markets through its foray into the antivertigo segment, it added.

Stugeron contains Cinnarizine, an antihistamine indicated for the treatment of vestibular disturbances and vertigo. The drug already holds first position in the Cinnarizine market segment and ranked second in the broader anti-vertigo market segment in India.