Dr Lal PathLabs Banks On Volume Growth To Achieve 11-12% Revenue Growth In FY26

Responding to a question of FY26 margin guidance, Banerjee said, “We have H1 is definitely a better margin profile than H2 for us. And we had guided compression for the full year compared to last year. So we will recalibrate by the end of H1. And then we'll see what it looks like .....we should be able to do slightly better than whatever we had guided earlier.”

Commenting on the possible impact of seasonal factors like the early monsoon or any one-off events on the Q1 financial results, the CEO clarified that the company’s growth is sustainable and primarily reflects the impact of operational efforts.

“Our quick analysis suggests that this growth is not driven by any seasonal swings or preponed demand. It’s largely a like-for-like comparison with the same quarter last year. We believe this performance is sustainable and reflects the efforts we've been making over the last four to five quarters, which are now beginning to bear fruit,” he added.