DPIIT Extends Implementation Date For Cookware, Utensils, And Cans Quality Control Order To 2025

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade on Tuesday extended the implementation of the Quality Control Order, or QCO, on cookware, utensils, and cans for foods and beverages to 2025. This move is part of DPIIT’s ongoing efforts to enhance the quality ecosystem, attract investments, and foster entrepreneurial talent with a strong focus on product standards, as per an official release.

Initially notified in 2023, the QCO was introduced to reduce the import of substandard products and promote domestic manufacturing. DPIIT has now extended the implementation of the 'Cookware, Utensils, and Cans for Foods and Beverages (Quality Control) Order, 2024' to April 1, 2025, for large and medium-scale manufacturers. The QCO, originally set to be effective from September 2024, was postponed after consultation with industry associations to address compliance concerns.

For small enterprises, the QCO will now take effect on July 1, 2025, while microenterprises have until Oct. 1, 2025, to comply. These extensions aim to give domestic manufacturers additional time to align with the enhanced quality standards.