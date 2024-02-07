ByteDance’s China Chief Resigns After CEO Seeks Greater Urgency

Kelly Zhang is relinquishing the post of Douyin Group CEO, a ByteDance spokesperson said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report in Chinese media. She took on the role in 2020, sharing responsibilities with ByteDance China Chairman Zhang Lidong. ByteDance will not seek to appoint a successor and Kelly Zhang will shift her focus to the video-editing app CapCut, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named as the plans are private.