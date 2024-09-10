DoT Simplifies Approval Processes For Obtaining Telecom, Wireless Equipment Licences

Experimental Licences (Radiating Category): Fixed timelines have been introduced to ensure quicker approvals. In cases where the experimental licences do not require inter-ministerial consultation, the licence will be deemed issued after 30 days if no decision is conveyed.

In cases requiring inter-ministerial consultation, the DoT will seek comments within seven days of receiving a complete application. If no comments are received, a provisional licence will be granted after 60 days, which will be converted to a regular licence after 90 days, provided there are no adverse comments.

Demonstration Licences (Radiating Category): For licences without inter-ministerial consultation, it will be deemed granted after 15 days. For those requiring consultation, licences will be deemed granted after 45 days, once comments are sought from relevant authorities.

Furthermore, other applicable terms and conditions will continue to apply. If any unfavourable inter-ministerial comments are received during the approval process, the provisional licence will be cancelled, and the experiment must be stopped immediately.

Applicants must submit an undertaking agreeing to this condition at the time of initial application. In the event of the cancellation of a provisional or regular licence, or upon the expiry of the experimental/demonstration period, users must ensure the radio equipment is covered under relevant possession rules, returned to its source, or disposed of in accordance with existing guidelines.

All other terms and conditions outlined in the office memorandum dated July 23, 2019, will remain in force.