DoT Proposes Dropping Penalties In New Interception Rules, Mandates Safeguards

The Department of Telecom has proposed to drop the penalty clause on telecom entities for violation of interception norms under the draft rules.

The draft Telecommunications (Procedures and Safeguards for Lawful Interception of Messages) Rules, 2024, issued on Wednesday, proposes to exempt demonstrations and testing of interception systems by the central government under new rule.

Under the proposed rules, the DoT has removed provisions related to fines and suspension of telecom licences for violation of licence conditions pertaining to maintenance of secrecy, confidentiality of information and unauthorised interception of communications.

The new rules, however, proposes to mandate telecom entities involved in the process of interception to ensure that "adequate and effective internal safeguards are implemented to prevent any unauthorised interception of messages" and "confidentiality and secrecy is maintained in the matter of interception of messages".

"The telecommunication entity shall be responsible for any action of its employees, including its vendors, that results in any unauthorised interception, or any violation of these rules," the draft notification said.

The interception notification issued in 2007 under the Indian Telegraph Act mandated telecom entities involved in the process to take utmost care and precaution as interception of messages affects the "privacy of citizens".

The draft notification exempts the demonstration and testing of interception systems.

"Nothing in these rules shall apply to the demonstration and testing of lawful interception systems and monitoring facilities that the Central Government may require telecommunication entities to put in place," the draft said.