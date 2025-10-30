‘Don’t Want To Carry The Burden Of Being Important’: Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu Bans Praise From Employees

Zoho Corporation CEO Sridhar Vembu has revealed a unique company policy that reflects his philosophy on humility and gratitude. In a recent post on X, Vembu said that no employee at Zoho is allowed to publicly praise the leadership, including him.

“One long-standing principle within the company is that no employee is allowed to praise the leadership, including me, in public,” Vembu wrote, adding that the rule “has become a core part of our culture.”

For Vembu, the policy is not a matter of modesty but a deliberate effort to keep egos in check. He said that he strives to remain unaffected by both praise and criticism.

“The spiritual principle I have tried to follow in life is to let neither praise nor abuse get to me,” he said, adding, “I don’t read or watch videos about me. I am not that important to me and do not want to carry the burden of being important.”

Highlighting his belief in gratitude, Vembu described life itself as a divine gift.

“I think of being alive and conscious, drawing breath, as the ultimate gift bestowed by the creator and remind myself to be thankful for that gift,” he wrote, ending the thought with the Sanskrit phrase “Satchitananda.”