Don't Fact-Check A Product That Isn't Out: Zomato's Deepinder Goyal Fires Back At 'Temple' Critics

Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal commented on doctors and influencers judging his soon to be released 'temple' device and telling people not to buy it via a post on X.

"You are advising people not to buy an “unvalidated” device that isn’t even available to order or pre-order yet. That’s funny, tbh," Goyal said in the post.

He added that the company is still months away from introducing preview 'Temple' devices to the public since there is still a lot of work under way for the same.

"We haven’t made any public commercial announcements about Temple yet. We haven’t released any official device benchmarking data. A lot of the work is still underway; we’re months away from introducing preview devices to the public, if at all," Goyal outlined in his statement.

He reminded all the doctors and influencers to refrain from being sceptical about a product that hasn't been made public yet, highlighting that if and when the company decides to sell 'Temple', the science would be shared with everyone.

"We will share all the science if and when we decide to sell Temple. You can judge and give all your advice at that moment. Until then, be curious, and cheer Indian startups? Your skepticism is valuable, but at the right time," Goyal stated.