Don't Fact-Check A Product That Isn't Out: Zomato's Deepinder Goyal Fires Back At 'Temple' Critics

He added that the company is still months away from introducing preview 'Temple' devices to the public since there is still a lot of work under way for the same.

09 Jan 2026, 04:04 PM IST i
Zomato co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal. (Photo: Zomato)
Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal commented on doctors and influencers judging his soon to be released 'temple' device and telling people not to buy it via a post on X.

"You are advising people not to buy an “unvalidated” device that isn’t even available to order or pre-order yet. That’s funny, tbh," Goyal said in the post.

"We haven’t made any public commercial announcements about Temple yet. We haven’t released any official device benchmarking data. A lot of the work is still underway; we’re months away from introducing preview devices to the public, if at all," Goyal outlined in his statement.

He reminded all the doctors and influencers to refrain from being sceptical about a product that hasn't been made public yet, highlighting that if and when the company decides to sell 'Temple', the science would be shared with everyone.

"We will share all the science if and when we decide to sell Temple. You can judge and give all your advice at that moment. Until then, be curious, and cheer Indian startups? Your skepticism is valuable, but at the right time," Goyal stated.

What Is Temple?

Speaking on Raj Shamani's 'Figuring Out' podcast where he was seen wearing the device, Deepinder Goyal had explained that 'Temple' measures blood flow in the brain.

The specialised health-tech device was first teased by the Zomato founder a few months ago.

The entrepreneur said that the device can measure blood flow in the brain in a similar manner as a “miniaturised” MRI. Goyal explained that doing activities to keep the “brain flow up” will help individuals feel better and stay healthier over time. 

The Zomato chief had explained in November that the device was linked to the Gravity Aging Hypothesis, proposing that gravity lowers blood flow to the brain, contributing to aging.

