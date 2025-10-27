Donald Trump’s Asia Tour: After Malaysia, US President To Visit Japan, South Korea—What’s On Agenda?

1. Trump began his six-day Asia tour in Malaysia, marking the first Asia trip of his second term. He aims to strengthen the US influence in the region amid China’s growing power. For this, the US President met with allies and rivals to secure deals that could redefine America’s role in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. According to the White House, Trump’s one-day visit to Malaysia led to Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords between Cambodia and Thailand. The US also secured trade deals with Malaysia and Cambodia, and launched joint trade initiatives with Thailand and Vietnam.

3. Trump attended the ASEAN Summit alongside regional leaders, aiming to strengthen ties between the Southeast Asian nations and the United States. There, he also met with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the summit.