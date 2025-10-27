Donald Trump’s Asia Tour: After Malaysia, US President To Visit Japan, South Korea—What’s On Agenda?
United States President Donald Trump on Sunday arrived in Malaysia for the 47th ASEAN Summit. He joined dozens of world leaders at the meeting of the leading Southeast Asian countries. The visit marks the start of his weeklong Asia tour, in which his stops include Malaysia, Japan and South Korea.
In Malaysia, Trump discussed trade and security and also focused on a new peace deal between Cambodia and Thailand, following their ceasefire announced in July. This comes after he warned the two nations that the US would halt trade deals with them if border violence continued.
Trump’s agenda in Asia also includes key economic agreements, fresh investments for the US and his potential meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
Here’s What’s On His Agenda:
1. Trump began his six-day Asia tour in Malaysia, marking the first Asia trip of his second term. He aims to strengthen the US influence in the region amid China’s growing power. For this, the US President met with allies and rivals to secure deals that could redefine America’s role in the Asia-Pacific region.
2. According to the White House, Trump’s one-day visit to Malaysia led to Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords between Cambodia and Thailand. The US also secured trade deals with Malaysia and Cambodia, and launched joint trade initiatives with Thailand and Vietnam.
3. Trump attended the ASEAN Summit alongside regional leaders, aiming to strengthen ties between the Southeast Asian nations and the United States. There, he also met with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the summit.
4. On Monday, Trump departed for Japan, where he will meet Japan’s new conservative prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, in Tokyo.
5. He will then travel to Seoul for talks focused on trade, defence cooperation and regional security with South Korea’s President. This meeting is likely to happen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting set to be hosted by South Korea and will also be attended by Xi.
6. During his trip, Trump may discuss efforts to bring peace in Ukraine with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The issue may crop up during their potential high-stakes meeting in South Korea. Talks over the United States' ongoing trade tensions with China are also likely.