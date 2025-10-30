Business NewsBusinessDonald Trump-Xi Jinping Meet Concludes, Trump Heads Back To US
ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Meet Concludes, Trump Heads Back To US

Donald Trump praised Xi Jinping as a great leader of a great country and described their relationship as one of mutual respect and friendship.

30 Oct 2025, 09:55 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>US President Donald Trump with China’s President Xi Jinping during a bilateral meeting. (Photograph: AP/PTI)</p></div>
US President Donald Trump with China’s President Xi Jinping during a bilateral meeting. (Photograph: AP/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Thursday in South Korea.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Meeting Concludes 

US President Donald Trump is heading back to US After the talks between him and Chinese leader Xi Jinping concluded. However, neither side has made any announcements yet.


Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Bilateral Meeting Underway


Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Meeting Live: Trump Says China-US Will Have Fantastic Relationship

"I think we're going to have a fantastic relationship for a long period of time, and it is an honor to have you with us," says Trump


Donald Trump Xi Jinping Meeting Live: Trump Calls Xi A Friend 

Donald Trump praised Xi Jinping as a great leader of a great country and described their relationship as one of mutual respect and friendship. Trump mentioned that they had already reached several agreements and expressed his honor in spending time with Xi, whom he referred to as a friend


Donald Trump Xi Jinping Meeting Live: Xi Says China & US Should Be Partners, Friends

Xi acknowledged that while China and the US may not always see eye-to-eye, such differences are normal in international relations. He stressed the importance of keeping bilateral ties on the right path and building a relationship based on friendship and partnership, noting that Trump genuinely cares about global peace.




Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT