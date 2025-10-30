Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Meet Concludes, Trump Heads Back To US
Donald Trump praised Xi Jinping as a great leader of a great country and described their relationship as one of mutual respect and friendship.
Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Meeting Concludes
US President Donald Trump is heading back to US After the talks between him and Chinese leader Xi Jinping concluded. However, neither side has made any announcements yet.
Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Bilateral Meeting Underway
President Trump Participates in a Bilateral Meeting with President Xi https://t.co/xTjXtARzpQ— The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 30, 2025
Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Meeting Live: Trump Says China-US Will Have Fantastic Relationship
President Donald J. Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 30, 2025
"I think we're going to have a fantastic relationship for a long period of time, and it is an honor to have you with us." pic.twitter.com/ISpVBzkvN3
Donald Trump Xi Jinping Meeting Live: Trump Calls Xi A Friend
Donald Trump Xi Jinping Meeting Live: Xi Says China & US Should Be Partners, Friends
Xi acknowledged that while China and the US may not always see eye-to-eye, such differences are normal in international relations. He stressed the importance of keeping bilateral ties on the right path and building a relationship based on friendship and partnership, noting that Trump genuinely cares about global peace.