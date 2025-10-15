Donald Trump Now Holds $870M in Bitcoin Via Trump Media Strategy

Donald Trump has reportedly joined the "elite club" of Bitcoin investors, with his media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, making strategic and massive cryptocurrency moves that have significantly boosted the former President's indirect crypto holdings.

According to media reports citing regulatory filings and corporate announcements, the value of Donald Trump’s indirect exposure to Bitcoin is now estimated to be worth around $870 million, securing his position as one of the largest individual investors in the digital asset.

This accumulation is primarily due to Trump Media’s decision to adopt a "Bitcoin treasury strategy," a model popularised by firms like MicroStrategy.

In a major corporate shift announced in July, Trump Media had disclosed that it had accumulated approximately $2 billion worth of Bitcoin and Bitcoin-related securities. The company raised this capital through a combination of private placements, issuing common stock and convertible senior notes.

Trump Media & Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes stated that this robust Bitcoin reserve was implemented to "help ensure our Company's financial freedom, help protect us against discrimination by financial institutions, and will create synergies with the utility token we're planning to introduce across the Truth Social ecosphere," according to reports.

This strategic move marks a notable reversal for Trump, who was previously a vocal skeptic of cryptocurrencies. His family, particularly his son Barron Trump, is also reported to have amassed a significant fortune through involvement in crypto ventures, including the family-backed company World Liberty Financial.

The shift into large-scale crypto holdings comes amidst the Trump administration's broader push to position the United States as a global "crypto capital." This includes the signing of landmark legislation like the GENIUS Act to regulate stablecoins and the proposal for a US "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve." The integration of crypto into a major publicly traded media company now positions Trump as both a key political figure and a major financial stakeholder in the crypto industry.