Donald Trump Discloses $82 Million In Bond Purchases Since August: Report
Some of Trump's corporate bond purchases come directly from sectors that benefited thanks to policy changes that took place during his administration.
US President Donald Trump has acquired at least $82 million worth of corporate and municipal bonds between late August to early October, according to financial disclosures released Saturday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
Reuters reports that Trump benefited from various policy changes during his administration, with purchases totalling more than 175 transactions and exceeding the maximum value of $337 million.
The filings, made under the 1978 Ethics in Government Act, indicate that the majority of Trump's assets come in the form of municipal and state bonds.
That being said, some of his corporate bond purchases come directly from sectors that benefited thanks to policy changes that took place during his administration.
Some of these companies include Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, as well as Silicon Valley giants Meta. Retailers are also included on this list in the form of Home Depot and CVS Health as well as chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom.
Interestingly, Trump bought bonds from Intel shortly after the US government, under Trump's leadership, acquired a stake in the company.
Trump also acquired bonds from JPMorgan in late August, and on Friday, the US President asked the US Justice Department to investigate the bank over its ties to late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The White House has previously stated that the president's investments are managed by a third-party financial institution. They have added that neither he nor his family are involved in running the portfolio.
However, previous disclosures, including an annual form in June, have reported over $600 million in income and assets worth at least $1.6 billion, thus raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest.
Trump's total bond purchases since his return to the presidency on Jan. 20 now exceed $100 million.