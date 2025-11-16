Donald Trump Discloses $82 Million In Bond Purchases Since August: Report

US President Donald Trump has acquired at least $82 million worth of corporate and municipal bonds between late August to early October, according to financial disclosures released Saturday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

Reuters reports that Trump benefited from various policy changes during his administration, with purchases totalling more than 175 transactions and exceeding the maximum value of $337 million.

The filings, made under the 1978 Ethics in Government Act, indicate that the majority of Trump's assets come in the form of municipal and state bonds.

That being said, some of his corporate bond purchases come directly from sectors that benefited thanks to policy changes that took place during his administration.

Some of these companies include Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, as well as Silicon Valley giants Meta. Retailers are also included on this list in the form of Home Depot and CVS Health as well as chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom.

Interestingly, Trump bought bonds from Intel shortly after the US government, under Trump's leadership, acquired a stake in the company.

Trump also acquired bonds from JPMorgan in late August, and on Friday, the US President asked the US Justice Department to investigate the bank over its ties to late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.