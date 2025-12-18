Trump Announces Military 'Warrior Dividend' Amid Inflation Woes

President Donald Trump looked to reassure Americans concerned about the rising cost of living by announcing plans to award a special holiday payment to military service members and roll out new housing reforms in the new year.

Trump announced the plans on Wednesday during a prime-time address from the White House, which he used to extol his accomplishments from his first year back in the White House and convince voters they should still blame his predecessor for persistent economic anxieties.

“Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess, and I’m fixing it,” Trump said.

Trump’s biggest announcement was a move to award service members $1,776 payments, a decision that should provide a holiday boost to 1.45 million Americans.

“Military service members will receive a special — we call Warrior Dividend — before Christmas — a Warrior Dividend,” Trump said. “In honor of our nation’s founding in 1776, we are sending every soldier $1,776. Think of that. And the checks are already on the way.”

But he also sought to allay fears that his economy had not yet taken off, telling voters they would see the benefits of his tax cut legislation, lower mortgage rates, and broader housing reform in the new year.

“I’ll soon announce our next chairman of the Federal Reserve, someone who believes in lower interest rates, by a lot, and mortgage payments will be coming down even further,” Trump said. “Early in the new year — and you will see this in the new year — I will announce some of the most aggressive housing reform plans in American history.”

Administration officials cast the event as an opportunity to highlight the president’s accomplishments in his first year back in the White House and preview new policies for 2026, but the remarks come at a critical moment with Trump confronting mounting public anxiety about his economic agenda and his advisers struggling to hone their messaging.

The speech also came against the backdrop of Trump’s escalating campaign to pressure the Maduro regime in Venezuela, including an announcement Tuesday of an embargo against sanctioned oil tankers. While Trump mentioned counter-narcotic efforts broadly, he did not address a possible escalation in military activity.

Voters returned Trump to office in part to address the persistent inflation that plagued former President Joe Biden. And Trump spent much of his remarks looking to lay the blame at the foot of his predecessor, detailing price increases during the prior administration.