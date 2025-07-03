Domino’s Pizza Enterprises CEO Resigned, Says Executive Chair

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd.’s outgoing Group Chief Executive and Managing Director Mark van Dyck chose to resign and wasn’t pushed out, the company’s billionaire interim Executive Chairman Jack Cowin said on an investor call.

Van Dyck formulated a five-year turnaround plan for the business and oversaw the closure of 205 underperforming stores in Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. The board supported the plan but wanted to act more swiftly than van Dyck, Cowin said Thursday.

“This was Mark’s decision to resign, he was not pushed or asked to leave,” Cowin said.

There was no strategic difference with van Dyck other than the board wanted “to see the results improve faster,” he added.

The Brisbane, Australia-based company’s stock gained 2.18% in Sydney on Thursday, after falling to its lowest since 2014 the day before.