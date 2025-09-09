Domino Effect: Shield Yourself From A GST Hit By Choosing The Right Platform For Your Pizza Delivery

As India's food aggregator duopoly is set to be hit by an 18% GST liability on delivery fees, industry insiders expect a shift in consumer trends towards standalone platforms in order to avoid higher charges.

While Eternal Ltd.-owned Zomato and Swiggy Ltd. are likely to see some amount of price surges due to the increased goods and services tax liability, ordering directly from restaurants like Domino's or McDonald's will be much easier on consumer pockets due to a smaller 5% GST liability, multiple industry insiders told NDTV Profit.

To add some context, the GST Council clarification from earlier this month mandates that online marketplaces must pay an 18% GST on delivery fees collected on behalf of gig workers, who were previously exempt from GST compliance.

The Central GST act defines 'electronic commerce' as the supply of goods or services over digital or electronic network. Electronic commerce operators are persons who own, operate or manage digital or electronic facility, or platform for electronic commerce.

As per the current reading of the GST clarification, restaurants that include delivery in their native services will not be expected to pay 18% GST on delivery even if food is ordered from their websites, a tax lawyer told NDTV Profit.

These platforms, like McDonald's McDelivery website — operated by Westlife Foodworld Ltd. — and Domino's Pizza's website, which is run by Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd., currently charge only 5% GST, which is the standard rate levied on restaurant services. Delivery charges per order are standard for both restaurants.