Domestic Travel Operators To See Up To 17% Growth In Revenue This Fiscal, Says Crisil

Rising domestic tourism and an increasing propensity to travel overseas will expand the revenue of India's tour and travel operators by 15–17% this fiscal, Crisil Ratings Ltd. said on Thursday.

Revenue growth will further be uplifted by factors such as improving infrastructure, rising disposable income, a behavioural shift in travel patterns, and the government's increasing focus on boosting domestic tourism.

The assessment was based on an analysis of the country's four major travel operators, which account for about 60% of the sector's revenue.

"The credit profiles of travel operators, too, are expected to remain healthy, supported by strong balance sheets and steady operating margins of 6.5–7%, in line with the last fiscal, resulting in sizeable cash flows and continuing low reliance on debt," stated Crisil Ratings.

"Micro holidays" such as quick getaways or staycations over long weekends, growing spiritual tourism, and better infrastructure facilitating travel to newer destinations fuelled growth in the domestic tourism market.