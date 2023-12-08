Domestic Petroleum Consumption Falls Nearly 2% In November
Domestic oil demand fell in November even as consumption has risen so far this year.
Consumption of petroleum products declined 1.99% year-on-year to 1.87 crore metric tonnes in November compared to 1.91 crore metric tonnes a year ago, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell. Consumption fell 2.8% month-on-month.
In the January-November period, petroleum product consumption rose 5.41% to 21.06 crore metric tonnes, compared to 19.98 crore metric tonnes in the same period last year.
Product Wise Consumption
Consumption for superior kerosine oil grew the most at 15.99% year-on-year to 45,000 metric tonnes.
Aviation turbine fuel and Naptha had consumption growth of 11.62% and 10.27% over a year earlier, respectively. However, compared to October, consumption of Naptha fell 7.92%.
On yearly basis, Bitumen consumption fell the most down 23.75% to 6.44 lakh metric tonnes.