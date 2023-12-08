Domestic Petroleum Consumption Falls Nearly 2% In November

Domestic oil demand fell in November even as consumption has risen so far this year.

Consumption of petroleum products declined 1.99% year-on-year to 1.87 crore metric tonnes in November compared to 1.91 crore metric tonnes a year ago, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell. Consumption fell 2.8% month-on-month.

In the January-November period, petroleum product consumption rose 5.41% to 21.06 crore metric tonnes, compared to 19.98 crore metric tonnes in the same period last year.