Domestic Petroleum Consumption Falls Nearly 2% In November

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsDomestic Petroleum Consumption Falls Nearly 2% In November
Consumption for superior kerosine oil grew the most at 15.99% YoY to 45,000 metric tonnes.

08 Dec 2023, 01:34 PM IST
(Source: Unsplash)

Domestic oil demand fell in November even as consumption has risen so far this year.

Consumption of petroleum products declined 1.99% year-on-year to 1.87 crore metric tonnes in November compared to 1.91 crore metric tonnes a year ago, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell. Consumption fell 2.8% month-on-month.

In the January-November period, petroleum product consumption rose 5.41% to 21.06 crore metric tonnes, compared to 19.98 crore metric tonnes in the same period last year.

Product Wise Consumption

Consumption for superior kerosine oil grew the most at 15.99% year-on-year to 45,000 metric tonnes.

Aviation turbine fuel and Naptha had consumption growth of 11.62% and 10.27% over a year earlier, respectively. However, compared to October, consumption of Naptha fell 7.92%.

On yearly basis, Bitumen consumption fell the most down 23.75% to 6.44 lakh metric tonnes.

