Sterling & Wilson's Global CEO Sees No Impact Of ALMM, Domestic Capacity To Meet Demand

Sterling & Wilson Renewables Energy Ltd. sees no impact from the reimposition of an approved list of models and manufacturers from April 1.

The domestic manufacturing capacity has grown substantially and will be competitive enough to meet Indian demand, said Amit Jain, global chief executive officer of the company.

SWRE is a pure-play engineering, procurement and construction company that participates in government projects. With ALMM specifications, imports will be restricted, Jain told NDTV Profit.

ALMM was stayed for one year, from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

The Indian government has now approved Indian manufacturers, from whom companies are supposed to buy panels. This has been done to compete with Chinese suppliers, who cater to 85% of the demand for panels in India.

However, companies that placed orders for panels until March 31, 2024 or have projects under construction will not be forced to take panels only from the approved list of manufacturers under ALMM.

All government projects have to have ALMM vendor-supplied panels. Only captive and group captive projects for self-use are exempt from ALMM.