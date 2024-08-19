Domestic Inflows Unsustainable In Near Term, Says Jefferies' Mahesh Nandurkar

Okay, fair call, so the argument that from a longer-term perspective that you made is interesting, if I look at it from the perspective of the lens of sectors that have rallied and haven't, and then juxtapose it with the kind of commentary that that companies have given from within that sector. Right? Where is it that you find within that landscape risk reward to be balanced because the problem seems to be that where growth seems near certain or possible, the pricing is happening very, very swiftly?

Mahesh Nandurkar: Absolutely, the markets have, you know, been moving very, very rapidly, as you rightly mentioned, there is hardly any time gap between an event happening, between a company surprising and the stock prices reacting in a very meaningful way. So from that point of view, I would say that the market is really kind of price to perfection, and several sectors and several stocks are priced for that perfection. So that's my whole point.

So one of the earliest statistics that I mentioned of around $7–8 billion per month of domestic inflows and when I say this number, I'm including not just the flows coming in from the equity mutual fund, which includes SIP and non-SIP portion, but also the single stock purchases by individuals, also by the insurance companies. Mind you, this number of $7–8 billion a month, annualises to almost $90 billion a year. That's roughly 25% of the annual financial savings of households on a gross basis, one-third you know, on a net basis.

Now these numbers are actually comparable to what we see in the developed world. 25-30% of savings going into equities is something that we see in developed markets, and to that extent, I believe at least a part of the domestic inflow that we've been seeing appears unsustainable to me. Now what can bring it down to more sustainable levels? I mean, you know, there can be sort of various events that one can think about, whether it is the U.S. recession, whether it is a possibility of some shocks coming, maybe from Japan, or maybe some geopolitical events, you know, there could be some tax related changes and so on.

So, as I said, it's very difficult to pinpoint what exactly might happen. But I would say that, you know, from a near-term perspective, I see the risk that the domestic inflows might calm down, and might slow down from the current levels and while there will probably be some compensating factors coming in from the foreign flows, because those have been very weak, you know, in general, the last sort of like seven, eight months, or even last 12 months or so, so that can be some compensating factor.

But net is that, you know, maybe we have to undergo some kind of a time correction, if not actually some kind of a market correction. But yes, you know, after we go through that near-term adjustments, I think the long term appears to be quite attractive.