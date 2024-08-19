Domestic Inflows Unsustainable In Near Term, Says Jefferies' Mahesh Nandurkar
The current levels of domestic investment may not be sustainable in the near term due to various international events, including the threat of a US recession, possible shocks from Japan, and broader geopolitical uncertainties, said Mahesh Nandurkar, head of research and managing director at Jefferies.
While domestic inflows may decrease, foreign investments could compensate, Nandurkar told NDTV Profit.
The market might undergo a period of time correction, if not a full market correction, before stabilising, he said. Despite the short-term challenges, he remains optimistic about the long-term outlook, citing that after addressing these near-term adjustments, the market appears attractive.
Sectoral Picks
A bullish stance on emerging segments such as food delivery and quick commerce, Nandurkar said. He believed these sectors represent the future of the market and will likely outperform traditional sectors over the next three to five years.
Nandurkar also expressed confidence in the insurance sector, noting that life insurance, in particular, is poised for growth in the coming six to 12 months.
He highlighted a shift in household investment preferences away from gold towards insurance, which has become increasingly integral to portfolios post Covid.
Conversely, Nandurkar expressed cautiousness regarding the IT sector. He noted that while IT results for the recent quarter showed slight improvements, the excitement surrounding the sector's stocks seemed overstated.
A potential slowdown in the US economy could negatively impact demand, particularly for IT services, he said. Additionally, rate cuts could have adverse effects on US markets and banks, further dampening prospects for Indian IT services, Nandurkar said.
Mahesh Nandurkar, head of research and managing director, Jefferies India
Mahesh, how constructive or not constructive are you considering that we've ended an earning season, which was ho-hum, if you will, but there is a large macro event on the anvil in terms of the Fed move?
Mahesh Nandurkar: Absolutely, I think there are a lot of macro events that have happened recently, and could be a few more later parts of this calendar year and clearly, in the context of where we have come in terms of the market movement over the last one and a half years, last two years or so, which have been very strong for Indian markets, and rightly so, in my view, given the pace of the economic growth, the relative strength of the economy, and on top of that, the strong domestic inflows that we are seeing into the markets.
In fact, the pace of the domestic flows is really the key driving factor that we've seen that has kept the markets at a higher level. If you look at the current calendar year, we are looking at almost $7-8 billion a month. That's the extent of inflows that we're seeing from various domestic sources. Clearly, you know, a very, very high number in my view.
So keeping all these things in the context of high valuation, very, very strong domestic flows that we've seen in the last seven, eight months of this current calendar year, and the expected changes, you know, in the global macro so to speak, I would say that the risk reward, at least from a short-term perspective, for say, from the next two to three quarter perspective, doesn't appear that attractive. The long term is obviously looking quite good.
Even if the Fed moves and sounds dovish about policy. Would that you don't think that will be enough for equities to stay benign or constructive. They may not really rally too much, but you don't think even then it'll be good enough?
Mahesh Nandurkar: See, we've seen what has happened to the global markets and Indian markets over the last two years, during which the Fed has increased the interest rate by almost 500 basis points. If you, you know, go by the traditional, sort of models, a 500-basis-point increase in the risk-free rate in the US would have impacted the US equity and the global equity quite negatively. That did not happen. So, I'm not so sure that we can really take a leaf out of the history book and say that if the Fed is going to cut rates, that will be benign for the markets.
I don't think we are clearly following the copy-book style response from the equity markets to the potential actions on the interest rate side that have been taken by policymakers. So, I would therefore say that from the next two to three quarters point of view. Yes, the Fed is definitely one. But then we also saw just a few weeks back, you know, what happened to the Japanese market. Although it was a one-day phenomenon, and a large part of the fall has already been recovered, that just goes to show the vulnerability of equity markets to some of the macro developments and you know, therefore we should not be ignoring those.
Okay, fair call, so the argument that from a longer-term perspective that you made is interesting, if I look at it from the perspective of the lens of sectors that have rallied and haven't, and then juxtapose it with the kind of commentary that that companies have given from within that sector. Right? Where is it that you find within that landscape risk reward to be balanced because the problem seems to be that where growth seems near certain or possible, the pricing is happening very, very swiftly?
Mahesh Nandurkar: Absolutely, the markets have, you know, been moving very, very rapidly, as you rightly mentioned, there is hardly any time gap between an event happening, between a company surprising and the stock prices reacting in a very meaningful way. So from that point of view, I would say that the market is really kind of price to perfection, and several sectors and several stocks are priced for that perfection. So that's my whole point.
So one of the earliest statistics that I mentioned of around $7–8 billion per month of domestic inflows and when I say this number, I'm including not just the flows coming in from the equity mutual fund, which includes SIP and non-SIP portion, but also the single stock purchases by individuals, also by the insurance companies. Mind you, this number of $7–8 billion a month, annualises to almost $90 billion a year. That's roughly 25% of the annual financial savings of households on a gross basis, one-third you know, on a net basis.
Now these numbers are actually comparable to what we see in the developed world. 25-30% of savings going into equities is something that we see in developed markets, and to that extent, I believe at least a part of the domestic inflow that we've been seeing appears unsustainable to me. Now what can bring it down to more sustainable levels? I mean, you know, there can be sort of various events that one can think about, whether it is the U.S. recession, whether it is a possibility of some shocks coming, maybe from Japan, or maybe some geopolitical events, you know, there could be some tax related changes and so on.
So, as I said, it's very difficult to pinpoint what exactly might happen. But I would say that, you know, from a near-term perspective, I see the risk that the domestic inflows might calm down, and might slow down from the current levels and while there will probably be some compensating factors coming in from the foreign flows, because those have been very weak, you know, in general, the last sort of like seven, eight months, or even last 12 months or so, so that can be some compensating factor.
But net is that, you know, maybe we have to undergo some kind of a time correction, if not actually some kind of a market correction. But yes, you know, after we go through that near-term adjustments, I think the long term appears to be quite attractive.
IT continues to buzz, as you can see, some of the new-age businesses, Ola Electric on a circuit yet again. Zomato up in the trade. Some of the new-age businesses are doing very well and Jeffries sees limited room for upsides in IT services at least.
From amongst the themes and sectors, I was looking at some of the research that you guys have published recently and amongst the things that were done last week was this whole note wherein on IT, where it is talking about how there is limited scope for a positive surprise. You prefer TCS, Infosys and maybe some of the larger ones. Now, why is that the case? Is it because the US economy is not necessarily firing on all cylinders, or is it because you believe that the surprise is also a factor of the price move that goes behind a stock, and some of these stocks have moved from the June lows?
Mahesh Nandurkar: True. So, as we discussed, you know earlier, the results coming in from the IT services companies for the June quarter were maybe a tad better, not a whole lot, and that kind of, you know, that level of positive excitement got priced in, into the stocks very, very quickly, maybe, you know, just like a few days' time. But you know, if one takes a step back and move away from these recent upmoves that we have seen in the stocks and the results, but by and large, when you what we're clearly looking at is the scenario where the possibility of a US economic slowdown is now more today as compared to what it was three months back or six months back.
That's why there is this chatter about the rate cuts in the US. So, you know, I see that there is some element of excitement around the IT services sector due to rate cuts. But what I would say is that one needs to go one level deeper and see what is the reason why these rate cuts are being talked about with much more higher probability today and the reason is that as an economic slowdown, or a possibility of or a higher possibility of US recession, and those things are definitely not, you know, that positive a thing from the demand perspective. So that is clearly, you know one thing to keep in mind.
Secondly, when we talk about the rate cuts, it usually impacts the financials and the banks, you know, in the US . in a negative way because of the margin pressure and the BFSI segment is one of the large sectors in terms of the demand contribution to Indian IT services. So from both these standpoints, we don't really see any big reason to be too excited about. Yes, the IT services sector looks like a defensive sector. It is one of the sectors that hasn't really done that well in the last, say, eight to 12 months or so. There is that element of sector rotation that will probably be playing out and to our mind, it has already played out to some extent. So, beyond that, we don't really see any big fundamental reason to be too bullish on IT services here.
Okay, what about some of the I mean, not IT services, but tech-related businesses. I mean Ola Electric's debut or rather performance post debut is stuff that dreams are made of. Zomato continues to see some record performance from BlinkIt and some of the others and a lot of these tech-related businesses like PB Fintech. So I'm just using this as an example for viewers to understand.
But Mahesh, I'm just trying to understand from you New Age Tech, or tech usage, or companies which use tech to build B to C businesses. How do you see some of those because the market is now pricing them very, very strongly and very, very richly?
Mahesh Nandurkar: That is true. But you know, we clearly, like some of the stocks in this space, this e-commerce, this tech-enabled sectors, even what you spoke about in the food delivery, quick commerce-related businesses, because these are ultimately the new segments, relative new segments, on the markets and in general, what I would say is that from the broader market perspective, the sectors that have done well over the last 10 years or so need not be the ones that would do better over the next five to 10 years.
Some of these new emerging sectors, be it these tech-enabled, the e-commerce sectors that you spoke about, or even some of the green energy or energy-related sectors, which haven't really done that well in the last 10 years, but I think some of those stocks have done pretty well in the last one or two years or so. I'm going to come back to, you know, our favourite theme that we have spoken about, which is the investment cycle, which is not just real estate, but other capital goods, infra and so on. So these are some of the sectors that have already done well, you know, on the markets in the last, say, one to two years or so and maybe they are in for a breather.
But if you were to ignore that near term, say, six months to 12 months kind of a period, and just focus on, let's say, three to five-year period, I still believe that these e-commerce related, this energy-related, real-estate and investment cycle-related stocks and sectors that will probably do much better than the market from a longer-term perspective. From a near-term perspective, yes, I do see a headwind and a risk of underperformance there.
I'm going to focus on one particular subset of financials, non-lending financials, which is insurance. Now past history would suggest that these stocks, if you look at it on a CAGR basis, since listing, haven't really, I mean, yes, they've generated wealth, but not really created such high wealth that it deserved the kind of investments. Now maybe the Street was not quite adept at valuing these companies and has now grown adept. I would love to understand how you think of life insurance, or general insurance as a pocket where you may or may not want to invest in?
Mahesh Nandurkar: Insurance is definitely a sector that we quite like, the non-lending financial overall space looks attractive. But even within that, insurance definitely looks attractive. The other part of the NLF, or the non-lending financials, is the capital market-related plays. Once again, the capital market-related plays have done quite well in the last 12 months or so, and I do see some risk of underperformance going ahead into the next six to 12 months.
But beyond that, the capital market plays should pick up once again. But in the interim, we definitely believe that life insurance, particularly as a sector, should do well over the next six to 12 months. I believe the sector rotation, which is also playing out to some extent, should play out in favour of the insurance sector. So, yes, we are overweight in the insurance sector.
There's some people who are not in general insurance. Almost everybody seems to be constructive. So is this a multi-year theme, and should people investing in this really invest with a long-term view in mind general insurance stocks?
Mahesh Nandurkar: I think both general insurance and life insurance appear to be attractive. Long-term theory for sure. You know, there is no doubt in my mind and in terms of the penetration levels, both sectors are at a low level at this point in time.
And clearly the financialization of savings slowly, the households are moving away from the attraction of gold and looking at the other financial investments. And clearly, especially after Covid, the life and the general insurance segments have, you know, become a greater part of an average individual's portfolio. I definitely see a much, much better long term potential for both these sub sectors within insurance.