Domestic Gas Allocation Cut To Impact City Gas Capex

The Indian government's decision to cut the allocation of cheaper administered price mechanism (APM) gas to city gas distributors may have a negative impact on their capital expansion plans in the near future.

For companies like Indraprastha Gas Ltd., Mahanagar Gas Ltd., and Gujarat Gas Ltd., which have an operating margin of Rs 6.50 per standard cubic meter to Rs 11/SCM, they may lose most of the advantages secured from the APM gas if they get burdened with high-cost imported LNG.

According to people close to the development who spoke on conditions of anonymity, the government wants the high-profit-margin CGD companies to prepare for market-driven prices.

Companies like IGL, MGL, and Gujarat Gas have high margins and can absorb partial price hikes.