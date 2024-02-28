Domestic Flows May Help Counter Market Decline, Says Demeter Advisors' Ashwini Agarwal

There has been a lot of chatter around how the Indian valuations defy, in some sense, what's happening across the world on the growth front, even if India were to be growing well. Are you okay with the kind of moves that we've made index-wise, though, in the last two months, we've been largely flatlining? What's the way ahead therefore? Would we continue to flatline? Could we see an ascent in the run-up to the elections and would that be something that will make you uncomfortable?

Ashwini Agarwal: Two important points. Like you said, the growth globally has been slowing down, and the second macro reality is that the expectations of very sharp interest rate cuts that we had, let's say around September, October last year, have now been pushed out.

Even in the Indian context, I mean, there's been no cut in rates and if you read through the RBI policy, it appears that there may be no development on this front for at least the next 3-4 months or even post elections. We might not see something right away. And it's a similar trajectory for rates, at least in the U.S. So the question I'm asking myself is that if you look at growth, is the growth accelerating and I'm talking about real GDP growth here, or is it stable, or is it slowing down?

In the Indian context, I think, we saw very strong growth in the first half of the current fiscal year, which is the April-September 2023 period and now we are starting to see the base period catch up. I think, you know, growth should be stable around 6-6.5% over the next one financial year or so. There is no acceleration visible yet, despite significant push by the government on infrastructure spending, especially in the areas of defence, railways, and so on.

So my sense is that, you know, with earnings growth of the order of may be about 14-15%, slightly ahead of nominal GDP growth, the market is already pricing in a significant amount of near-term earnings upside. So to answer your question, you know, do we see a continued move upward from here, on an index-wise basis, I think that's a tall order.

Within the emerging market space, if you would look at it, I know several people keep saying that the asset classes there are a really expensive outlier. So notwithstanding the diversity of the Indian market, notwithstanding the growth, I think a lot of good news is priced in. That's what I see from a global perspective, looking into India. However, if you look from within India, for savers in India, what's happening is that, we are hostages to our own markets, because it's capital controls, and there is, of course, a home bias that every country has with its own investors. These investors have done very well in the last four years notwithstanding corrections that we saw between September 2021, to about March of 2023. So that was the 18-month period, where we saw the markets go down and despite that, over the last few years since Covid, investors have done well. So the domestic money continues to flow in and that may prevent the market from going down a lot. So, you know, flatlining is what we've seen over the last two or three months and that might continue, notwithstanding my concern on valuation.