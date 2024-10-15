September Aviation Data: Domestic Airlines Report 6.38% Passenger Growth

Indian airlines in September showed steady growth in passenger traffic amid varied flight cancellation rates, according to aviation data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

In September, the aviation sector recorded a 6.38% monthly growth, with 130.3 crore passengers flying domestically. The cancellation rate for scheduled domestic flights averaged 0.85%, with SpiceJet reporting the highest at 4.12% and Air India the lowest at 0.13%.