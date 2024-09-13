Domestic Airlines Record 5.7% Passenger Growth In August, Flight Delays Affect 1.79 Lakh
From January to August 2024, domestic airlines carried 1,054.66 lakh passengers, registering a 4.82% year-on-year growth.
Indian airlines carried 1.31 crore passengers in August 2024, reflecting a 5.7% increase compared to the same month last year, when 1.24 crore domestic passengers were flown. This number also surpassed the 1.29 crore passengers recorded in July this year, as per data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
The report highlighted that flight delays in August impacted 1,79,744 passengers, with airlines paying out around Rs 2.44 crore for facilitation. Additionally, 38,599 passengers were affected by flight cancellations, for which airlines provided compensation and facilities worth Rs 1.14 crore.
The overall flight cancellation rate for August was 0.83%. A total of 728 passengers were denied boarding, and airlines compensated Rs 77.96 lakh for these incidents.
In terms of on-time performance, Akasa Air led with 71.2%, followed by Vistara with 68.6% and AIX Connect with 66.8%. IndiGo and Air India both had a 66% OTP, while Alliance Air and SpiceJet recorded 55.3% and 31%, respectively.
SpiceJet's market share dropped to 2.3% in August from 3.1% in July, while IndiGo saw its share rise to 62.4% and Air India to 14.7%. Vistara’s market share also increased to 10.3%, while AIX Connect and Akasa Air saw slight declines. Alliance Air's share remained stable at 0.9%.
The DGCA report also noted that 1,031 passenger-related complaints were received in August, with around 0.79 complaints per 10,000 passengers.
(With inputs from PTI)