Domestic Airlines Record 5.7% Passenger Growth In August, Flight Delays Affect 1.79 Lakh

Indian airlines carried 1.31 crore passengers in August 2024, reflecting a 5.7% increase compared to the same month last year, when 1.24 crore domestic passengers were flown. This number also surpassed the 1.29 crore passengers recorded in July this year, as per data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The report highlighted that flight delays in August impacted 1,79,744 passengers, with airlines paying out around Rs 2.44 crore for facilitation. Additionally, 38,599 passengers were affected by flight cancellations, for which airlines provided compensation and facilities worth Rs 1.14 crore.

The overall flight cancellation rate for August was 0.83%. A total of 728 passengers were denied boarding, and airlines compensated Rs 77.96 lakh for these incidents.

From January to August 2024, domestic airlines carried 1,054.66 lakh passengers, registering a 4.82% year-on-year growth.