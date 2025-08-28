Domestic Air Traffic Slips By 2.9% In July, IndiGo Leads Market Share: DGCA Data

The overall trend in traffic for the year indicates a healthy and consistent growth in domestic airline passenger numbers from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, despite a slight monthly dip in July.

From January to July 2025, domestic airlines carried a total of 977.7 lakh passengers. This shows a notable annual growth of 5.90% when compared to the 923.3 lakh passengers from the same period in the previous year.

A month-over-month analysis for July shows a 2.94% decrease in passengers carried compared to June, even though a number for this month was not provided. This is also reflected in the passenger load factor or PLF for many airlines, which saw a decline from June to July. The passenger load factor is a metric that measures the percentage of available seating capacity that has been filled with paying passengers.

When it comes to individual airline performance, Indigo continued to hold the majority of market share in July, accounting for over 65% of all passengers carried. This is consistent with its strong performance in previous months.

In terms of on-time performance or OTP at six major metro airports—Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata—Indigo also led the way with a commendable 91.4% score.

A key area for improvement across the board for multiple domestic airlines seem to be managing flight-related issues, as "flight problems" were identified as the primary reason for a majority of the 1,257 passenger complaints received during the month, according to the data.