Dollar Rides Wave Of U.S. Exceptionalism To Reign Supreme

Key pillars of support — from US productivity growth and economic dynamism to a torrent of flows into American assets and homegrown technological prowess in crucial areas such as AI — reinforce the greenback’s dominant role as the world’s reserve currency despite any short-term ups and downs. These fundamentals should blunt the impact of Fed rate cuts when they do happen, and, by keeping the US economy in front of global peers, underpin the narrative of “American exceptionalism” for the foreseeable future.