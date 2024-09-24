Dodla Dairy Will Maintain 10% Volume Growth In Coming Years, Assures MD Sunil Reddy

Dodla Dairy Ltd. is confident of maintaining a volume growth of 10% as it readies for deeper penetration of value-added products, according to the company’s Managing Director Sunil Reddy.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Reddy said that the company has traditionally maintained a volume growth of 10% and revenue growth of 15%, with the gap between the two either due to product mix change or inflation coming into play.

“The dairy industry does go through a cyclical change. When there is oversupply, we might see a little bit of lower offtake in the liquid volume, which will be compensated by ghee and powder. In the years forward also, we will be looking at the same numbers where although the base is increasing we will target 10% of volume and 15% of value growth,” he said.

Reddy projected that the company will maintain its margins in the range of 11–11.5% over the long term.

“In the short term, these margins will continue. In the cyclical manner of 2–3 years, we can look at it to keep it in the high single digits or low double digits as we go forward,” he said.