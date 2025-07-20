DMart’s Growth Lies in Simplicity, Not Hype: Neville Noronha’s Final Letter as CEO
Even as the company expands through physical stores and the digital arm, DMart Ready, Noronha warned against over-celebrating differentiation.
In his final letter as CEO of Avenue Supermarts Ltd., Neville Noronha said DMart’s growth has always rested on “simplicity, not hype.”
“This being my last opportunity, I thought it only appropriate to write one last time,” he wrote in the FY 2024–25 Annual Report.
Noronha, who led DMart from near anonymity to one of India’s most admired retail brands, credited the company’s success to the power of routine and consistency. “The joy in value retail is someplace else. It is mostly simple and mundane, with a small sprinkle of amazing things,” he noted, highlighting ‘The Daily Routine’ as the backbone of DMart’s culture.
He reiterated the cornerstone of DMart’s operating philosophy: a unique mantra — ‘spontaneous automatic’. Combined with the customer-focused 4RQC framework — right product, right price, right place & quantity, and quick checkout — Noronha believes this gave DMart its edge. “This gives flow. This gives momentum — frictionless, effortless speed,” he wrote.
Noronha added that a company’s profits reflect its ability to solve something meaningful for its customers. “Ninety percent of what we do is quite similar to what other retailers do. It’s the 10% that’s different — and that creates 90% or more of the differentiation,” he said.
Noronha acknowledged that the retail business is constantly evolving. “Our business too is ever-changing. New products and new categories are constantly evolving. Technology is ever evolving. Channels of delivery and customer preferences are shifting rapidly,” he said.
Even as the company expands through its physical stores and its digital arm, DMart Ready, Noronha cautioned against over-celebrating differentiation. Instead, he emphasised that consistency, not differentiation, is what drives customer loyalty and sustainable scale.
The outgoing CEO also highlighted DMart’s flat structure and egalitarian work culture. “We have only two grades of people every year — the exceptionally talented 10–20% and the rest,” he said, underlining fairness, meaningful work, and strong workplace relationships as the company’s core values.
In his message for future leaders, Noronha wrote: “Leaders should not order, they should enable. Leaders know the least — the higher they are, the less they know.”