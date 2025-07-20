DMart’s Growth Lies in Simplicity, Not Hype: Neville Noronha’s Final Letter as CEO

In his final letter as CEO of Avenue Supermarts Ltd., Neville Noronha said DMart’s growth has always rested on “simplicity, not hype.”

“This being my last opportunity, I thought it only appropriate to write one last time,” he wrote in the FY 2024–25 Annual Report.

Noronha, who led DMart from near anonymity to one of India’s most admired retail brands, credited the company’s success to the power of routine and consistency. “The joy in value retail is someplace else. It is mostly simple and mundane, with a small sprinkle of amazing things,” he noted, highlighting ‘The Daily Routine’ as the backbone of DMart’s culture.

He reiterated the cornerstone of DMart’s operating philosophy: a unique mantra — ‘spontaneous automatic’. Combined with the customer-focused 4RQC framework — right product, right price, right place & quantity, and quick checkout — Noronha believes this gave DMart its edge. “This gives flow. This gives momentum — frictionless, effortless speed,” he wrote.

Noronha added that a company’s profits reflect its ability to solve something meaningful for its customers. “Ninety percent of what we do is quite similar to what other retailers do. It’s the 10% that’s different — and that creates 90% or more of the differentiation,” he said.