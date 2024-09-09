DK Sunil Assumes Charge As HAL Chairperson
He will hold the position till April 30, 2026, or until further orders from the Ministry of Defence.
The Union government appointed on Monday DK Sunil as the chairperson and managing director of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. He has assumed charge as the CMD from Monday, according to an exchange filing.
Sunil initially held the position of director of engineering and research and development from Sept. 29, 2022. He will hold the position till April 30, 2026, or until further orders from the Ministry of Defence.
Sunil began his career with HAL in 1987 as a management trainee, accumulating approximately 37 years of diverse experience within the company. He has made substantial contributions across various areas, including design, production, quality enhancement, and customer support.
During his tenure, Sunil spearheaded the development of cutting-edge technologies, such as the high-power radar power supply, voice-activated control system, and combined interrogator transponder, which have emerged as significant growth areas for the company.
Sunil holds a degree in electronics and communication engineering from Osmania University, Hyderabad, an MTech in aircraft production engineering from IIT Madras, and completed his PhD in electronics science at the University of Hyderabad in 2019.
HAL's stock fell as much as 2.6% during the day to Rs 4,581.20 apiece on the NSE. It closed 0.99% higher at Rs 4,656.85 per share, compared to a 0.34% advance in the benchmark Nifty. The share price has risen 128.13% in the last 12 months and 64.77% on a year-to-date basis.