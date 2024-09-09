NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsDK Sunil Assumes Charge As HAL Chairperson
ADVERTISEMENT

DK Sunil Assumes Charge As HAL Chairperson

He will hold the position till April 30, 2026, or until further orders from the Ministry of Defence.

09 Sep 2024, 07:04 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>HAL's stall at Defence Expo 2022. Image used for representational purpose (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
HAL's stall at Defence Expo 2022. Image used for representational purpose (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

The Union government appointed on Monday DK Sunil as the chairperson and managing director of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. He has assumed charge as the CMD from Monday, according to an exchange filing.

Sunil initially held the position of director of engineering and research and development from Sept. 29, 2022. He will hold the position till April 30, 2026, or until further orders from the Ministry of Defence.

Sunil began his career with HAL in 1987 as a management trainee, accumulating approximately 37 years of diverse experience within the company. He has made substantial contributions across various areas, including design, production, quality enhancement, and customer support.

During his tenure, Sunil spearheaded the development of cutting-edge technologies, such as the high-power radar power supply, voice-activated control system, and combined interrogator transponder, which have emerged as significant growth areas for the company.

Sunil holds a degree in electronics and communication engineering from Osmania University, Hyderabad, an MTech in aircraft production engineering from IIT Madras, and completed his PhD in electronics science at the University of Hyderabad in 2019.

HAL's stock fell as much as 2.6% during the day to Rs 4,581.20 apiece on the NSE. It closed 0.99% higher at Rs 4,656.85 per share, compared to a 0.34% advance in the benchmark Nifty. The share price has risen 128.13% in the last 12 months and 64.77% on a year-to-date basis.

ALSO READ

Government Gives Nod To Procure Su-30 MKI Aero-Engines From HAL For Rs 26,000 Crore

Opinion
Government Gives Nod To Procure Su-30 MKI Aero-Engines From HAL For Rs 26,000 Crore
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT