DK Sunil Assumes Charge As HAL Chairperson

The Union government appointed on Monday DK Sunil as the chairperson and managing director of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. He has assumed charge as the CMD from Monday, according to an exchange filing.

Sunil initially held the position of director of engineering and research and development from Sept. 29, 2022. He will hold the position till April 30, 2026, or until further orders from the Ministry of Defence.

Sunil began his career with HAL in 1987 as a management trainee, accumulating approximately 37 years of diverse experience within the company. He has made substantial contributions across various areas, including design, production, quality enhancement, and customer support.