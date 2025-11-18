Dixon Tech 'Confident' Of Achieving Rs 7,000-8,000 Crore Export Revenue Target In FY26: Group CFO

Dixon Technologies India Ltd. is confident of achieving exports in the range of Rs 7,000-8,000 crore in FY26, according to Saurabh Gupta, Director, Finance and Group CFO.

“Last year, our exports stood at $150 million, broadly Rs 1,600-1,700 crore (in FY25). This financial year, we're looking at a number closer to Rs 7,000-8,000 crore. And yes, we expect significant growth in next year's numbers as well,” Gupta told NDTV Profit on Monday.

"We are working with our anchor customers to grow that piece. Export as a percentage of revenues and also in terms of absolute volumes will continue to go up for us,” the top executive added.

Gupta was also confident about the company achieving its ambitious revenue target of Rs 1 lakh crore by FY28.

“That (Rs 1 lakh crore revenue) should be achievable in 2027-28. In 2026-27, we are looking at revenues closer to Rs 80,000 crore. Even if we grow around 30-35%, it should not be a problem.”