Dixon Technologies' Arm To Manufacture Laptops, Notebooks For Lenovo
The definitive agreement for the contract will be signed in due course.
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.'s unit Padget Electronics Pvt. has bagged a contract from Lenovo for manufacturing laptops and notebooks under the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme 2.0.
An exchange filing on Monday stated that the parties will sign the definitive agreement for the contract in due course.
"This (contract) will give a strong impetus to India’s manufacturing competitiveness. Lenovo will bring in the global know-how and processes to manufacture IT hardware products," said Atul B. Lall, vice chairman and managing director of Dixon Technologies.
Last month, the electronic manufacturing services company inaugurated its new Noida factory, where it will manufacture Xiaomi smartphones. With an investment of Rs 256 crore, the factory operated by Padget Electronics has an annual production capacity of 2.5 crore units per year.
Through the PLI scheme, the government has encouraged domestic companies and establishments to set up or expand their manufacturing units to increase production of IT hardware goods. Such companies receive incentives for incremental sales of products manufactured in India.
Dixon Technologies is among the 14 firms that have gotten approval from the government under the scheme.