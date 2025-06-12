Dixon Tech, Signify Solutions To Form Joint Venture For Manufacturing Lighting Products

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. entered into a binding term sheet with Signify Innovations India Ltd. to form a joint venture for carrying out business as an original equipment manufacturer of lighting products and accessories.

Both companies will hold a 50% each of the equity share capital each. Dixon Tech will acquire its half of the stake in the JV via transfer of its lighting business, including its entire shareholding in Dixon Technologies Solutions Pvt, a subsidiary to the JV, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Signify will acquire its half of the stake in the JV for cash consideration. It will be used for acquiring Signify’s LED manufacturing business, according to the filing.