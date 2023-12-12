Dixon Tech Shares Jump To Record As Subsidiary Padget Gets Lenovo's Laptop Order

Shares of Dixon Technologies Ltd. jumped to a lifetime high after the company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Padget Electronics Pvt. has received an order from Lenovo.

Padget Electronics has been awarded contract by Lenovo to manufacture laptops, notebooks and other IT hardware under the Production Linked Incentive 2.0 Scheme, according to an exchange filing on Monday. It is subject to signing a definitive agreement in due course, it said.

"We are confident that this partnership will also scale up localization and creation of component ecosystem & employment opportunities in India," the company said.